PHOTOS: Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation Dedicates Interactive Public Art Sculpture in Arlington

Charlotte Jones Anderson talks about the importance of art during the unveiling of an interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Arlington mayor Jeff Williams speaks to the crowd during the unveiling of an interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy can be seen in the interactive art piece as Arlington mayor Jeff Williams speaks during the unveiling of the art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Arlington mayor Jeff Williams talks during the unveiling of an interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue drumline played during the unveiling of an interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Close up photo of the interactive art piece donated by the Jones family at Arlington City Hall, Saturday, June, 01, 2019. Around 50 people attended the event. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
