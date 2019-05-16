PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys Home Run Derby

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot hits a single worth $300 during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee runs the bases with his bat after hitting a home run during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee signals a home run during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott chooses a bat from Cowboys mascot Rowdy during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin takes a cut during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and running back Ezekiel Elliott clown around before the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten joins team mates on the field during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee acknowledges the fans during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick enters the field with his son Oliver during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shows off his custom bat for winning the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Leanne Schneider from Reliant Energy presents the Salvation Army with a check for $58,000 after the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. The derby raised $100,100.00 with $42,000 going to 21 other charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett gives autographs to fans after the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott congratulates quarterback Dak Prescott after Prescott’s turn at bat during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott points to the pitcher during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Fans waited for their favorite Cowboy player for autographs during the Dallas Cowboys Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ball Park in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 15, 2019. Players hit three rounds of balls for various amounts to raise money for their favorite charities. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not concerned about talks on a long-term contract extension because “I know it will get done.”
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Star-Telegram