Who’s the NFL’s fastest man? OchoCinco wants to find out — and the winner gets $1M

Who’s the NFL’s fastest man?

It might be difficult to make a definitive judgment on that, but an earnest attempt will be made at 7 p.m. June 29 at BB&T Center in Sunrise, when 28 NFL players race to earn that distinction in the inaugural 40 Yards of Gold, a competition matching players in the 40-yard dash.

It’s a winner-take-all event, with the fastest man earning the $1.1 million prize. None of the other competitors are paid anything, according to organizers.

Former NFL receiver Chad OchoCinco, who is hosting the event, said the competition feeds the public’s interest in speed.

“It’s different; I don’t think anything like this has ever been done before,” OchoCinco said. “I think it would be exciting.”

But isn’t this the time of year when many NFL players are on vacation?

“This isn’t the time to be taking a vacation,” he said. “Everyone is in shape; minicamp is over. This is the chance to earn a nice chunk of change.”

Linebacker Jerome Baker is the only Dolphins player participating, and he’s among 12 “reserves” in the competition who will be racing against each other in a closed event on June 27 to determine seeding if any of them are needed in the public race on June 29.

These races already have been set for the June 29 event:

Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Jacoby Ford

Trae Waynes vs. Donte Jackson

Alvin Kamara vs. Robby Anderson

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie vs. Rashard Robinson

Marquise Goodwin vs. Kevin Snead

John Franklin III vs. Terrell Sinkfield

Jeff Badet vs. Richie James

Charles James II vs. Jalen Myrick

Athletes will be limited to one false start per round. If an athlete commits a false start twice in a round, the No. 1-ranked reserve will jump in and take their spot, and so on and so forth. Baker is among those reserves.

“Racing against someone else is different than racing against the clock,” OchoCinco said. ”What I hate fans do is lock in on 40 times and base that on who’s the fastest . It’s who can do it when under the most pressure. I think there’s great pressure” in this event.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Quince Imaging, the industry leader in field projection technology, will incorporate cutting-edge projection mapping within BB&T Center to offer the illusion that the participants are running on futuristic platforms. This state-of-the-art technology will debut for the first time in a competitive atmosphere. The event will also include fan activations and a live performance by Rick Ross.

The event will be distributed live on pay-per-view in high definition at a suggested retail price of $39.95. It also be available in closed circuit television outlets across the nation, as well as in international distribution worldwide.

Meanwhile, OchoCinco — a South Florida resident and Dolphins fan — hopes to work out with Dolphins receivers this offseason.

He likes the top four of DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.

He expects to train with Parker and won’t be surprised if he breaks out this season.

“All he has to do is be consistent — which is easier said than done,” OchoCinco said. “[Dolphins offensive coordinator] Chad O’Shea will find a way to get him ball in his hands. DeVante can be special for us. If Chad O’Shea can get him the ball early and once that confidence sets in, everything will take care of itself.”

Dolphins people believe Parker has improved in high-pointing the ball, and he has developed a good chemistry with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, O’Shea and receivers coach Karl Dorrell all endorsed bringing back Parker this season.