Watch Cowboys DE David Irving smoke weed and say he is done with the NFL on Instagram

Defensive end David Irving, who played the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys and currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the substance abuse policy, smoked marijuana during a rant on Instagram Thursday night and said he is done with the NFL.

“Basically guys, I quit,” Irving said.”They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m out of there. I’m not doing this (expletive) no more.”

Irving is a free agent and the Cowboys have no plans of re-signing him, if and when he is reinstated by the NFL.

It’s all a moot point to Irving, who says he is quitting the NFL until they make marijuana legal for players to use.

Irving doesn’t like what they are doing to Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who is also under indefinite suspension for violating the substance abuse policy. And he has no plans of being banned like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I’m not putting up with this s— for no reason,” Irving said. “The s— they did with (Colin Kaepernick). The s— they’re doing with my dog Randy (Gregory). It’s one thing if everything wasn’t bad but it’s not.

“Everyone questions my commitment to football. Let’s get it straight here and now. I love football. Football shaped me. I wouldn’t be here without it. Don’t get me wrong, I love football. However, I don’t love the NFL. The NFL is not football and you’ve got to understand that. What you all see us do, the game and s—, that’s like 20 percent of all the real s— that goes on.

“I’m all right. This is my choice. I’m living with it. I’m not about to be forced into doing something. I’m not playing for free. I don’t think I’m a bad guy for choosing this route. I stand up for what I believe in. I’ll Kaepernick myself before they Kaepernick my (butt). Things are going to be all right.”

Irving said he would rather be accused of being addicted to marijuana than some of the pain pills the NFL pedals to players to deal with the rigors of the game and treat injuries. Irving said ‘plants over pills.’

“There’s a lot of s— f—– up with the NFL, man,” Irving said. “As you all know I voiced my opinion about this medicine right here (holding up a marijuana joint). We’ve got this opioid thing going on and I’m prescribed all that bulls—. I just think it’s bulls— that we’ve got to deal with that policy. Everyone thinks it’s about smoking weed. It’s not about smoking weed. It’s much bigger than that.”

The Cowboys decided to move on from Irving after a tumultuous 2018 season that began with him missing OTAs and the off-season program dealing with personal issues, stemming from a custody battle for his daughter.

He was then suspended by the NFL for violating the drug test. He stayed away from training camp to get his personal affairs in order.

But the problems persisted even when he returned to the team after missing the first four games. He missed the fifth game for personal reasons and then returned to play two games before suffering a high ankle sprain.

He never played another game for the Cowboys and rarely showed up at the facility. Sources confirmed he missed multiple mandatory drug tests while he was away, so the suspension is no surprise.

Asked about Irving on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, coach Jason Garrett spoke volumes with his answer.





“I don’t want to get into any specifics with David Irving,” Garrett said. “Obviously he’s been dealing with some different things over the course of the last year and really was not part of our team last year. He’s a free agent, as we know.”

When asked about Garrett on his Instagram video, Irving passed.

“I can’t answer that right here because if I say something I’m going to have to say it a certain way,” Irving said. “I’m sure you all know what I mean. Everything is going to be coming out to the light.”

Irving was suspended for the first four games if 2017 for using a banned supplement.

He was suspended for the first four games of 2018 for violating drug policy.b

Irving recorded 12.5 sacks in 37 games with the Cowboys.