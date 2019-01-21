Former Cowboys running back arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

Darren McFadden, who rushed for over a 1,000 yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday after falling asleep in the drive-through lane of a Whataburger in McKinney.

McFadden, 31, was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance soon after being taken into custody in Collin County.

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Darren McFadden charged with DWI, Resisting Arrest after being found asleep in a McKinney #Whataburger Drive-Thru line. @WBAP247NEWS @570KLIF pic.twitter.com/I8WtjmDzYK — Clayton Neville (@ClaytonNeville) January 21, 2019

McFadden retired from football after being released by the Cowboys in November 2017. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first 10 with the Oakland Raiders. McFadden was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Arkansas.