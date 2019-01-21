Dallas Cowboys

Former Cowboys running back arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

By Stefan Stevenson

January 21, 2019 04:00 PM

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Arlington, Texas. McFadden said his relatives were among the people injured in the shooting at a Little Rock nightclub. McFadden issued the statement Monday, July 3, 2017, after a Little Rock television station posted video that appeared to show the football star outside the club following the shooting. McFadden asked for privacy and did not release the medical conditions or any other details about his relatives. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Darren McFadden, who rushed for over a 1,000 yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday after falling asleep in the drive-through lane of a Whataburger in McKinney.

McFadden, 31, was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance soon after being taken into custody in Collin County.

McFadden retired from football after being released by the Cowboys in November 2017. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first 10 with the Oakland Raiders. McFadden was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Arkansas.

