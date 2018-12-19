How have Jason Garrett’s Cowboys fared in December? Take a guess

If you had to guess, you’d probably guess pretty close.

How have the Dallas Cowboys fared during Jason Garrett’s tenure in December (and one January) regular-season games?

About how you’d expect. The Cowboys are 20-20 under Garrett since he took over in 2010. Including playoff games (all three of them), they’re 21-22.

The Cowboys are 1-1 so far this December with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) at noon Sunday and the New York Giants (5-9) on Dec. 30.

Dallas in December

Here’s a look at how the Cowboys have fared in December (and January) under head coach Jason Garrett: