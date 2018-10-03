Now that he is back from suspension, is DT David Irving ready to be a great player?

Defensive tackle David Irving officially returned to the Dallas Cowboys for meetings on Tuesday after missing the first four games of the season under NFL suspension for violating the substance abuse policy and missing all of training camp and the preseason taking care of personal life challenges.





It has yet to be decided if he will play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The Cowboys have a one-week roster exemption for him but must make a move by Friday to get him on the field this week.

The potential of his return is exciting to fellow defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford because of what it means for Irving’s career, which is decidedly at a crossroads, as well as the defensive line.

Irving’s talent is unquestioned. He had seven sacks in eight games last year and would provide another proven threat to harass quarterbacks to go along with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who leads the league with 5.5 sacks in four games.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It means a little more fear for the offensive line,” Crawford said when asked what it means to have Irving back. “It feels good to get one of our guys back. He plays hard. He gets off the ball. He is a good football player.”

The big question is whether Irving can be counted on mentally and emotionally after a tough offseason that included false domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend, investigations by the NFL as well as the Frisco police department and while dealing with life as a single dad after gaining sole custody of his daughter.

Irving missed much of the offseason program and OTAs before returning out of shape for mini camp in June to avoid being fined.

And this was before he was suspended for the first four games by the NFL for failing a drug test.

Irving underwent substance counseling while away from training camp as well some intense physical training at a mixed martial arts studio, owned by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

He returned to the Cowboys in great shape, weighing under 290 pounds. Now, the Cowboys have to decide if he is good enough football shape to play on Sunday after essentially participating in no drills with the team since Week 12 of last year.

He missed the first four games of 2017 under NFL suspension for taking a banned supplement and the last four because of a concussion.

Irving is making $2.91 million in the final year of his contract, minus the four game checks. His future with the Cowboys and the NFL is at stake over the last 12 games.

“His mind is definitely right,” Crawford said. “He has had some hardships. Everybody has been through that. It is not easy to do. Having to be 100 percent here and 100 percent there. He tried to put all of his efforts in another place.

“If the situation was the same with my daughter, we would probably be talking about me right now. He is a great father and a great dude.

“Fortunately he has everything worked out. And now he is back. And we can get rolling and he can pursue his career the way it should be. He is going to balance it all out and be a great player as well. He is ready to work.”