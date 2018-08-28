Jerry Jones wants to fix the preseason, regular season. ‘My solution is real simple.’

The NFL’s preseason product has never been pretty. And Saturday night’s “game” between the Cowboys and Bengals is a prime example of why.

In the preseason, fans have to pay the same costs for tickets and concessions as they would for a regular season game, only to watch a product that rarely features starting players from either team.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a solution: eliminate two preseason games and add two more for each team to the regular season schedule.

But Jones admitted that the process and execution of that plan is complicated in a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan. Here is an excerpt from the question about the preseason.

“My solution is real simple. It’s cut back on preseason games, have one at each team’s home and play a couple of them. And then you need to add two games to the regular season, which I have been a proponent of for several years. And that’s a better equity, or a better way of players using what they bring to the table, their talents, their skills, their professional time in pro sports. That will give them a bigger pay day that’s fair. And the other thing it does is certainly give our fans what we all think they deserve and that’s a competitive game. That’s a mouthful.”

Jones also said, despite some debate, it would improve the safety for the players. Here is another excerpt from the interview.

“And I think candidly it’s probably physically better for players than it is to have the longer preseason, the longer practicing. Our studies show that we actually have a ramped up injury situation with players during preseason as opposed to the injury factor in the regular season. So, all of this has a lot of discussion and has been discussed a lot.”