Dallas Cowboys defensive end George Andrie picked up a fumble and followed teammate Jethro Pugh, 75, into the end zone to score in the NFL Championship game against the Packers in the Ice Bowl on Dec. 31, 1967. FILE AP archives

Former Cowboys standout George Andrie dies at 78, report says

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 21, 2018 03:57 PM

Former Cowboys defensive end George Andrie has died at the age of 78, according to reports.

The former Pro Bowler suffered congestive heart failure Tuesday morning at his home in Woodway, Texas.

Andrie, along with fellow standout defensive lineman Bob Lilly, was part of the team’s ”Doomsday Defense” during the 1960s.

In the famous “Ice Bowl” game against the Green Bay Packers in 1967, Andrie recovered a fumble and carried it 7 yards into the end zone for the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game.

