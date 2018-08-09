Dez Bryant to the Browns? This star is pushing his team to make it happen

The Dez Bryant “saga” continues.

Sort of.

Because the Browns traded Corey Coleman and the status of Josh Gordon remains up-in-the-air, Cleveland is looking to add depth at wide receiver.

After meeting with Dez Bryant last week, the team questioned the ex-Cowboy’s commitment to signing with the Browns.

And while oddsmakers have other landing spots in mind, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who delivered a star-making turn on camera in the first episode of the hit HBO series ‘Hard Knocks,’ continues to push the idea.

On Tuesday night, Landry posted tweets that revisited the notion of Bryant coming to Cleveland. And Bryant responded.

While Bryant’s name has gotten a significant amount of attention at training camp, the Cowboys will be more focused with what happens on the field when they face the 49ers in San Francisco in their first game of the NFL preseason on Thursday.