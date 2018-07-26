What are the Cowboys missing without Dez Bryant? Cole Beasley has the answer

The Dallas Cowboys are conducting their first training camp without receiver Dez Bryant since 2010 and the change is noticeable.

The Cowboys are hoping to replace Bryant’s production on the field with a receiver by committee approach led by newcomers Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin and rookie Michael Gallup.

That will come in due time.

But where the Cowboys are missing the passionate and demonstrative Bryant the most so far is his vocal presence on the practice field, per receiver Beasley.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It’s just (different) vocally for the most part and his energy,” Beasley said. “Other guys are going to step up vocally. I miss him. No question I miss him. Dez is my guy. We still talk to this day. He is a big personality to not have out here. It’s definitely a void that was missing in OTAs. We have grown together with this wide receiver groups and we will continue to do so.”

Beasley has no doubts that Bryant, who remains unemployed after being cut by the Cowboys April 13, will find a home.





He said the onus is more on Bryant than a lack of options.

“I think the waiting game is more him waiting himself than waiting on other teams,” Beasley said. “It’s Dez Bryant. He has places to go. I don’t think it’s about money for Dez. He has it. He has the fight to play football and he has been great.”