This Eagles star flipped off Sean Payton TD by Saints. Here’s why

The Cowboys might have an easier time when the Eagles come to town in a few weeks.

Last Sunday, Dallas went to Philadelphia and earned a 27-20 win.

And there’s a little bit of proof that the defending Super Bowl champions are in a bit of a downward spiral.

On Sunday, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins gave the middle finger to Saints head coach Sean Payton after the Saints’ 48-7 win.

Malcolm Jenkins flipped the bird to Sean Payton



He told me why



“That was more so personal between me and him”



"I know Sean. They're going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me”



Many assumed that Jenkins was expressing frustration at his former team.

But here’s what Jenkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game.

“I’m a competitor. I love Sean to death. I know what type of guy and coach he is,” Jenkins said. “That was more so personal between me and him. We talked after the game. It’s all good. I know Sean. They’re going to go for it. I was more so upset that it was on me.”

As for Payton’s reaction, he told ESPN that there were no hard feelings.

The Cowboys will host the Saints on the Thursday after Thanksgiving. Dallas will host the Eagles a week later on Dec. 9.