Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is on cover of this week’s issue of Sports Illustrated

There is no such thing as a jinx, right?
At one time, sports fans believed that a player or team that made the cover of Sports Illustrated was doomed to fail not longer after. This goes for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (injured in season opener vs. Chiefs), former boxer Michael Spinks (knocked out by Mike Tyson) and the 2003 Chiefs (collapse after 9-0 start), according to a list compiled by the New York Daily News.
But, c’mon, that’s just an urban legend.
At least Chiefs fans hope so, because quarterback Patrick Mahomes is gracing the cover of the new issue of Sports Illustrated. It’s part of SI’s “Future Issue.”
The story on Mahomes has the headline: “Andy Reid is creating football’s future, and Patrick Mahomes is living it.” You can read that story here.
This is the cover shot of Mahomes:
