Giants, 49ers players had a dance-off prior to their ‘Monday Night Football’ game

When teams that have combined for three wins are set to meet in a “Monday Night Football” game in the second week of November, perhaps a pregame dance-off isn’t the worst thing in the word.
That’s what happened Monday night when the New York Giants faced the San Francisco 49ers.
Receivers Marquise Goodwin of the 49ers and Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants showed off their dance moves in the end zone before kickoff.
It started when Beckham danced with a fan in a wheelchair.
Take a look:
One former 49ers player wasn’t thrilled about Goodwin joining in the dance.
“That tells me that you’re not a responsible professional athlete,” Donte Whitner, a NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, said after the game. “You don’t really care. You’re dancing with this guy because he has a number of followers on Instagram or whatever. No, we don’t do that if we want to win football games.”
Comments