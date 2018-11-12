Field conditions at Azteca Stadium not a concern for Chiefs in Mexico City

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't have a concern with either the altitude or field conditions in Azteca Stadium, as the teams prepares to play the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Monday November 19, 2018.
Photos show poor field conditions at site of Chiefs-Rams game, but Reid isn’t concerned

By Brooke Pryor

bpryor@kcstar.com

November 12, 2018 01:44 PM

Despite photos that show concerning field conditions at Azteca Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t concerned about the playing surface in Mexico City.

“I’ve seen them, but I think the NFL, they’re on top of it,” Reid said Monday morning, a week before the Chiefs take on the Rams in the international event. “They do a great job with all that stuff. So I’m not really worried about all that.”

According to a report from NBC’s Peter King, NFL officials were in Mexico City to evaluate the playing surface — a combination of turf and grass — that has been significantly damaged from the region’s rainy season and the multitude of soccer games and concerts held on the field.

But Reid didn’t show any signs of worry when asked about it on Monday. Instead, he focused on the positives that will come from the experience of playing in a different country.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Reid said of playing in Mexico City. “Great people there. The fan base is phenomenal. I think if you ask both teams the same question, we’re fired up to have an opportunity to play there. It’s really based around the people and the support that the people give us, give the National Football League.”

