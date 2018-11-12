Photos show poor field conditions at site of Chiefs-Rams game, but Reid isn’t concerned

Despite photos that show concerning field conditions at Azteca Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t concerned about the playing surface in Mexico City.

“I’ve seen them, but I think the NFL, they’re on top of it,” Reid said Monday morning, a week before the Chiefs take on the Rams in the international event. “They do a great job with all that stuff. So I’m not really worried about all that.”

The @EstadioAzteca field in Mexico City was left like this after a concert just nine days before the @RamsNFL and @Chiefs will play there



( @Migue_luk) pic.twitter.com/tCaOfearoo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 10, 2018

According to a report from NBC’s Peter King, NFL officials were in Mexico City to evaluate the playing surface — a combination of turf and grass — that has been significantly damaged from the region’s rainy season and the multitude of soccer games and concerts held on the field.

But Reid didn’t show any signs of worry when asked about it on Monday. Instead, he focused on the positives that will come from the experience of playing in a different country.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Reid said of playing in Mexico City. “Great people there. The fan base is phenomenal. I think if you ask both teams the same question, we’re fired up to have an opportunity to play there. It’s really based around the people and the support that the people give us, give the National Football League.”

Brooke Pryor Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs and NFL for The Star.