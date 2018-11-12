Creatures of habit, Chiefs won’t alter plans on way to Mexico City to meet Rams

The Chiefs and Andy Reid seem to prefer routine.

They’re treating the clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football as any other regular-season game, even if the location makes this one a little different.

The game will be played in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. It’s the third straight year a NFL game has been played there.

The Chiefs are scheduled to depart around the same time as all of their away games, late afternoon the previous day.

The Rams are taking a different approach. They will practice in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Air Force Academy in an effort to simulate the altitude.

Mexico City is about 7,400 feet above sea level. Colorado Springs is 6,000 feet above sea level.

“We looked at all that, we had plenty of time to look at that,” Reid said. “After studying it we felt it was best to stay here and go there and play.

“We’re OK. We’re not that concerned about that. We’re going to play in front of great fans and against a real good football team.”

The game on ESPN will feature the teams with the NFL’s best records. Both teams are 9-1.

The NFL plays regular-season games in Mexico City and London. The Chiefs were in London in 2015, when they defeated the Detroit Lions, and Reid took a similar approach then.

The Lions spent the week in London, landing on Tuesday for a Sunday game. The Chiefs didn’t leave Kansas City until after practice on Thursday, arriving in London on Friday morning.

It won’t be the first time an NFL team has prepared for a game using the Air Force facilities. Last year, the New England Patriots worked out there before heading to Mexico City, where they defeated the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs are playing in Mexico for the second time. They played a preseason game in Monterrey in 1996.

The details

Chiefs vs. Rams

When/where: 7:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

TV/radio: ESPN, KMBC (Ch. 9); KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Rams by 2 1/2

