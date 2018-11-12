Here is a breakdown of the AFC playoff race through Week 10 of NFL season

We’re through 10 weeks of the NFL season, so it’s a good time to take stock of the race in the AFC.
The Chiefs maintained their top spot in the AFC with Sunday’s 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.
But there is a new No. 2 team, following the Patriots’ lopsided 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Here is a look at the teams currently holding the six playoff spots, their future schedules, projected victories (from fivethirtyeight.com) and a quote from each team:
Chiefs
Record: 9-1
Status: AFC West leaders
Current seed: No. 1
Remaining schedule: Nov. 19 vs. Rams (in Mexico City), Dec. 2 at Raiders, Dec. 9 vs. Ravens, Dec. 13 vs. Chargers, Dec. 23 at Seahawks, Dec. 30 vs. Raiders.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected wins: 13.4
What they’re saying: “It’s hard to win games, no matter you’re at home or away. You got to complement each other, offense having a bad day the defense has to step it up. Defense having a bad day, offense is going to step it up. We complement each other.” | Defensive lineman Chris Jones after win over Cardinals
Steelers
Record: 6-2-1
Status: AFC North leaders
Current seed: No. 2
Remaining schedule: Nov. 18 at Jaguars, Nov. 25 at Broncos, Dec. 2 vs. Chargers, Dec. 9 at Raiders, Dec. 16 vs. Patriots, Dec. 23 at Saints.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected wins: 11.1
What they’re saying: “Really big performance against a really good team on a short week, so there is a lot to be proud of, but we are probably not that good.” | Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Thursday’s 52-21 win over Carolina.
Patriots
Record: 7-3
Status: AFC East leaders
Current seed: No. 3
Remaining schedule: Nov. 25 at Jets, Dec. 2 vs. Vikings, Dec. 9 at Dolphins, Dec. 16 at Steelers, Dec. 23 vs. Bills, Dec. 30 vs. Jets.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 11.2
What they’re saying: “It’s hard to win in the NFL, so you can’t take it for granted. I think it’s hard to win. When you don’t play well, you don’t win.” | Quarterback Tom Brady after 34-10 loss at Tennessee
Texans
Record: 6-3
Status: AFC South leaders
Current seed: No. 4
Remaining schedule: Nov. 18 at Washington, Nov. 26 vs. Titans, Dec. 2 vs. Browns, Dec. 9 vs. Colts, Dec. 15 at Jets, Dec. 22 at Eagles.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 9.9
What they’re saying: “It’s a short walk from where you’re here now to where you were and you’ve got to understand that and try to keep working to improve. That’s the big thing. You really have to buy in as a coaching staff and as a player, as a unit, into the improvement. You have to get better. You cannot stay the same and you certainly can’t get worse. You have to try to improve on the things you need to get better at.” | Texans coach Bill O’Brien on rebound from 0-3 start
Chargers
Record: 7-2
Status: First wild card, second in AFC West
Current seed: No. 5
Remaining schedule: Nov. 18 vs. Broncos, Nov. 25 vs. Cardinals, Dec. 2 at Steelers, Dec. 9 vs. Bengals, Dec. 13 at Chiefs, Dec. 22 vs. Ravens.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 11.4
What they’re saying: “You got to win these games. Just find a way to win them. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care how pretty they are, I don’t care what the ratings are, all those things, third-down percentage. Yes, we acknowledge those and know we have to improve in those areas, but it’s just find a way to win.” | Quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters after Sunday’s win at Oakland
Bengals
Record: 5-4
Status: Second wild card, second in AFC North
Current seed: No. 6
Remaining schedule: Nov. 18 at Ravens, Nov. 25 vs. Browns, Dec. 2 vs. Broncos, Dec. 9 at Chargers, Dec. 16 vs. Raiders, Dec. 23 at Browns.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 8.6
What they’re saying: “Obviously your confidence gets shaken. I just addressed that with them. They have to focus and get determined. It’s their job to do it right.” | Bengals coach Marvin Lewis after a 51-14 loss to the Saints
IN THE RUNNING: Titans (5-4), Dolphins (5-5), Ravens (4-5), Colts (4-5).
