PHOTOS: Stars come out for Dirk’s annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game

Fans hold up a Zeke Elliott big head as he attempts to launch hot dogs through the mouth from the field during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
White Sox’s Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback (4), watches a team mates fly ball to left field during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Ben, Blue Sox’s Ben Rogers, The Ben & Skin Show (44), talks with White Sox’s Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks power forward (41), during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco was sold out for the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Friday night.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
White Sox’s Skin, The Ben & Skin Show (14), interviews Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback (4), on the field during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Blue Sox’s Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys running back signals across the infield after reaching first during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
White Sox’s Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks power forward (41), signals foul ball during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith talks with the crowd during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott takes a cut during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on Friday.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott takes a cut during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on Friday.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Mavericks Manicks entertain during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
White Sox’s Rafael Palmeiro backs away from the plate and a wild pitch during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Blue Sox’s Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks center (7), stretches to get White Sox’s Dennis Smith Jr. , New York Knicks point guard (26), out at firs during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Fans showed their love for White Sox’s Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks power forward (41), during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
White Sox’s Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys linebacker (54) and Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback (4), in the background take the field during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Frisco, Texas, Friday, June, 07, 2019. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki joke around in the dugout during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Friday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki joke around in the dugout during the Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Friday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. Professional athletes, television, radio and movie stars played the game for charity.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, left, and Ezekiel Elliott, right, sit on either side of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith at a press conference before Dirk Nowitzki’s Celebrity Heroes Baseball game in Frisco Friday night.
Stefan Stevenson
sstevenson@star-telegram.com