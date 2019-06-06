It’s a formality now: Soon you will be driving and getting lost on Dirk Nowitzki way

Mark Cuban addresses replacing Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the team moving on from Dirk Nowitzki at Dirk's Heroes Celebrity Softball game in Frisco.

The City of Dallas moved one step closer to renaming a street in honor Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

The Dallas subdivision review committee approved the name change Thursday morning.

The plan is to change a stretch of Olive Street that runs in front of the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way.

Up next is a vote by the city plan commission on August 1. It then must be approved by the city council in September.

It’s all a formality now and owner Mark Cuban confirmed as much Thursday morning while preparing for Nowitzki’s annual celebrity baseball game.

“It’s going to be fun getting lost on Nowitzki Way,” Cuban told reporters with a chuckle. “I am excited for Dirk.”

It was councilmembers Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Navarez who initiated the name change a few months ago with a formal letter.

“He demonstrates the highest levels of compassion, honesty, teamwork, respect, and integrity in both his personal and professional life, and he has served as a global ambassador for the City of Dallas throughout his 21 years with the Mavericks,” the letter reads.

It’s just another honor for Nowitzki since retiring from the Mavericks at the end of the 2018-2019 season after a 21-year career that included him finishing as the greatest player in franchise history.

On May 14, he was recognized at the Texas state capitol in Austin by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers for his outstanding career.

On Wednesday, he threw out the first pitch at the Rangers game.