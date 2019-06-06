PHOTOS: Dirk throws out first pitch at Texas Rangers game

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki throws out the first pitch before a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki poses with Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) and their team mascots before a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) pours Powerade on center fielder Delino DeShields (3) after a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers won 2-1 in 12 innings. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (14) tags Baltimore Orioles catcher Chance Sisco (15) to complete the double play during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) hits a foul ball back during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019.
Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means (67) pitches in the second inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki honors the National Anthem with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and bench coach Don Wakamatsu (22) before a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) scores the winning run off a single by center fielder Delino DeShields (3) in the twelfth inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers won 2-1 in 12 innings. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) puts down a single hit to score catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers won 2-1 in 12 innings. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) grabs his left hand after getting hit -by-pitch during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers won 2-1 in 12 innings. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki changes the board from 51 to 50 remaining games at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis (2) goes to the mound to settle pitcher Mike Minor (23) with the bases loaded during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. ()
Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor (23) works the top of the fifth inning during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles short stop Richie Martin (1) dives back to first base under the tag of Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) safely during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The play was reviewed and the safe call was upheld. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) can not reach the throw from catcher Jeff Mathis (2) as Baltimore Orioles center fielder Keon Broxton (9) is safe at second during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019.
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki acknowledges the crowd before a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June, 05, 2019. The Rangers led by one after five frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mike Minor tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Orioles and remains one of the biggest potential targets at the trade deadline next month.
