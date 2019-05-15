Duke’s Zion Williamson is NBA’s consensus top pick, but mock drafts vary widely

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after making the basket while being fouled during the second half of Duke’s 85-62 victory over North Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in Columbia, S.C., Friday, March 22, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Zion Williamson has been considered the consensus No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft for all of his brief one-season career at Duke and that hasn’t changed.

The power forward is likely headed to New Orleans after the Pelicans won the NBA lottery Tuesday night.

But Williamson isn’t the only consensus high pick among draft experts, including mock drafts from Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports. Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke shooting forward RJ Barrett are expected to go Nos. 2 and No. 3, according to all three outlets. The consensus, however, ends there. SI has Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver going fourth to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Bleacher Report and CBS Sports both have Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter going fourth.

Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts from each of the outlets after the 2019 NBA draft order was decided:

Team Bleacher Report Sports Illustrated CBSSports 1. Pelicans Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Fr.) Williamson Williamson 2. Grizzlies Ja Morant (Murray State, PG, Soph.) Morant Morant 3. Knicks RJ Barrett (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.) Barrett Barrett 4. Lakers De’Andre Hunter (Virginia, SF/PF, Soph.) Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Soph.) Hunter 5. Cavaliers Culver Cam Reddish (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.) Reddish 6. Suns Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG, Fr.) Garland Garland 7. Bulls Coby White (North Carolina, PG/SG, Fr.) White White 8. Hawks Reddish Hunter Culver 9. Wizards Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Fr.) Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Fr.) Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF, Fr.) 10. Hawks (via Mavericks) Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.) Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999) Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF/C, Jr.) 11. Timberwolves Sekou Doumbouya (France, SF/PF, 2000) Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Jr.) Hachimura 12. Hornets Hayes Doumbouya Hayes 13. Heat Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Fr.) Porter Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Jr.) 14. Celtics (via Kings) Bitadze) PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Soph.) Doumbouya 15. Pistons Washington Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.) KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Soph.) 16. Magic Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Soph.) Hachimura Washington 17. Nets Hachimura Bol Langford 18. Pacers Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG/SF, Fr.) Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Fr. Porter Jr. 19. Spurs Clarke Okpala Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Fr.) 20. Celtics (via Clippers) Herro Alexander-Walker Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Fr.) 21. Thunder Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Sr.) Thybulle Alexander-Walker 22. Celtics Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Soph.) Dort Bol 23. Jazz Little K. Johnson Herro 24. 76ers G. Williams Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF., Sr.) Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Jr.) 25. Trail Blazers Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Sr.) Clarke Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa St., SF/SG, Fr.) 26. Cavaliers (via Rockets) Horton-Tucker Nic Claxton (Georgia, F/C, Soph.) C. Johnson 27. Nets (via Nuggets) Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C, Soph.) Carsen Edwards (Purdue, G, Jr.) Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, PF, Jr.) 28. Warriors Jerome Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Soph.) Kabengele 29. Spurs (via Raptors) Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Jr.) Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Soph.) Thybulle 30. Bucks Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Soph.) Kabengele Gafford

