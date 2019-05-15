Dallas Mavericks

Duke’s Zion Williamson is NBA’s consensus top pick, but mock drafts vary widely

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after making the basket while being fouled during the second half of Duke’s 85-62 victory over North Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in Columbia, S.C., Friday, March 22, 2019.
Zion Williamson has been considered the consensus No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft for all of his brief one-season career at Duke and that hasn’t changed.

The power forward is likely headed to New Orleans after the Pelicans won the NBA lottery Tuesday night.

But Williamson isn’t the only consensus high pick among draft experts, including mock drafts from Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports. Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke shooting forward RJ Barrett are expected to go Nos. 2 and No. 3, according to all three outlets. The consensus, however, ends there. SI has Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver going fourth to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Bleacher Report and CBS Sports both have Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter going fourth.

Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts from each of the outlets after the 2019 NBA draft order was decided:

Team

Bleacher Report

Sports Illustrated

CBSSports

1. Pelicans

Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Fr.)

Williamson

Williamson

2. Grizzlies

Ja Morant (Murray State, PG, Soph.)

Morant

Morant

3. Knicks

RJ Barrett (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.)

Barrett

Barrett

4. Lakers

De’Andre Hunter (Virginia, SF/PF, Soph.)

Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Soph.)

Hunter

5. Cavaliers

Culver

Cam Reddish (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.)

Reddish

6. Suns

Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG, Fr.)

Garland

Garland

7. Bulls

Coby White (North Carolina, PG/SG, Fr.)

White

White

8. Hawks

Reddish

Hunter

Culver

9. Wizards

Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Fr.)

Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Fr.)

Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF, Fr.)

10. Hawks (via Mavericks)

Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.)

Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)

Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF/C, Jr.)

11. Timberwolves

Sekou Doumbouya (France, SF/PF, 2000)

Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Jr.)

Hachimura

12. Hornets

Hayes

Doumbouya

Hayes

13. Heat

Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Fr.)

Porter

Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Jr.)

14. Celtics (via Kings)

Bitadze)

PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Soph.)

Doumbouya

15. Pistons

Washington

Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.)

KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Soph.)

16. Magic

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Soph.)

Hachimura

Washington

17. Nets

Hachimura

Bol

Langford

18. Pacers

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG/SF, Fr.)

Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Fr.

Porter Jr.

19. Spurs

Clarke

Okpala

Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Fr.)

20. Celtics (via Clippers)

Herro

Alexander-Walker

Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Fr.)

21. Thunder

Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Sr.)

Thybulle

Alexander-Walker

22. Celtics

Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Soph.)

Dort

Bol

23. Jazz

Little

K. Johnson

Herro

24. 76ers

G. Williams

Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF., Sr.)

Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Jr.)

25. Trail Blazers

Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Sr.)

Clarke

Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa St., SF/SG, Fr.)

26. Cavaliers (via Rockets)

Horton-Tucker

Nic Claxton (Georgia, F/C, Soph.)

C. Johnson

27. Nets (via Nuggets)

Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C, Soph.)

Carsen Edwards (Purdue, G, Jr.)

Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, PF, Jr.)

28. Warriors

Jerome

Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Soph.)

Kabengele

29. Spurs (via Raptors)

Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Jr.)

Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Soph.)

Thybulle

30. Bucks

Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Soph.)

Kabengele

Gafford

By

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
