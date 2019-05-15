Dallas Mavericks
Duke’s Zion Williamson is NBA’s consensus top pick, but mock drafts vary widely
Zion Williamson has been considered the consensus No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft for all of his brief one-season career at Duke and that hasn’t changed.
The power forward is likely headed to New Orleans after the Pelicans won the NBA lottery Tuesday night.
But Williamson isn’t the only consensus high pick among draft experts, including mock drafts from Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports. Murray State point guard Ja Morant and Duke shooting forward RJ Barrett are expected to go Nos. 2 and No. 3, according to all three outlets. The consensus, however, ends there. SI has Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver going fourth to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Bleacher Report and CBS Sports both have Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter going fourth.
Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts from each of the outlets after the 2019 NBA draft order was decided:
Team
Bleacher Report
Sports Illustrated
CBSSports
1. Pelicans
Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Fr.)
Williamson
Williamson
2. Grizzlies
Ja Morant (Murray State, PG, Soph.)
Morant
Morant
3. Knicks
RJ Barrett (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.)
Barrett
Barrett
4. Lakers
De’Andre Hunter (Virginia, SF/PF, Soph.)
Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Soph.)
Hunter
5. Cavaliers
Culver
Cam Reddish (Duke, SG/SF, Fr.)
Reddish
6. Suns
Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG, Fr.)
Garland
Garland
7. Bulls
Coby White (North Carolina, PG/SG, Fr.)
White
White
8. Hawks
Reddish
Hunter
Culver
9. Wizards
Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Fr.)
Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Fr.)
Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF, Fr.)
10. Hawks (via Mavericks)
Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.)
Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF/C, Jr.)
11. Timberwolves
Sekou Doumbouya (France, SF/PF, 2000)
Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Jr.)
Hachimura
12. Hornets
Hayes
Doumbouya
Hayes
13. Heat
Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Fr.)
Porter
Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Jr.)
14. Celtics (via Kings)
Bitadze)
PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Soph.)
Doumbouya
15. Pistons
Washington
Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Fr.)
KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Soph.)
16. Magic
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Soph.)
Hachimura
Washington
17. Nets
Hachimura
Bol
Langford
18. Pacers
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG/SF, Fr.)
Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Fr.
Porter Jr.
19. Spurs
Clarke
Okpala
Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Fr.)
20. Celtics (via Clippers)
Herro
Alexander-Walker
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Fr.)
21. Thunder
Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Sr.)
Thybulle
Alexander-Walker
22. Celtics
Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Soph.)
Dort
Bol
23. Jazz
Little
K. Johnson
Herro
24. 76ers
G. Williams
Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF., Sr.)
Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Jr.)
25. Trail Blazers
Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF, Sr.)
Clarke
Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa St., SF/SG, Fr.)
26. Cavaliers (via Rockets)
Horton-Tucker
Nic Claxton (Georgia, F/C, Soph.)
C. Johnson
27. Nets (via Nuggets)
Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C, Soph.)
Carsen Edwards (Purdue, G, Jr.)
Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, PF, Jr.)
28. Warriors
Jerome
Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Soph.)
Kabengele
29. Spurs (via Raptors)
Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Jr.)
Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Soph.)
Thybulle
30. Bucks
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Soph.)
Kabengele
Gafford
