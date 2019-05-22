Is Fort Worth not a basketball town? Study says it’s (almost) worst in Texas

A look inside TCU’s new basketball arena TCU associate athletic director Ross Bailey talks through the renovations made to the new home of TCU basketball, Schollmaier Arena. (Video: Travis L. Brown) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU associate athletic director Ross Bailey talks through the renovations made to the new home of TCU basketball, Schollmaier Arena. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

Is Fort Worth really not a basketball town?

Try telling that to Dunbar High School. Or North Crowley. Or any of the homegrown players that played professionally.

But according to study by WalletHub, Fort Worth ranks near the bottom among the 291 largest cities in America when it comes to supporting college and professional basketball.

Just among Texas cities, Fort Worth ranks No. 37 of 38 for basketball interest. Apparently we have one over on Edinburg. Big whoop.

Wallethub says it compared “21 key metrics,” including the success of each cities NBA or Division I basketball teams, tickets prices and arena accessibility to determine their scores.





San Antonio is the highest rated Texas city at No. 4. Houston is 10th and Dallas is No. 12. Nothing too surprising about those rankings.

Fort what it’s worth (and it’s not much), Boston, Los Angeles and Oakland are ranked Nos. 1-3. Salt Lake City is No. 5. Wait, what? Utah? To paraphrase a classic Moses Malone quote, you could find five people on the streets of Fort Worth who could out-basketball anyone from Utah.

The study gets even more dubious when you consider some of the cities ranked ahead of Fort Worth. The next ranked Texas city after Dallas is Nacogdoches at No. 78. Excuse me?

Even Arlington ranks higher than Fort Worth at No. 125.

Wallethub says Fort Worth ranks 127th in the performance level of its college basketball teams, 247th in minimum season-ticket price for college basketball, 280th in college basketball arena capacity and 240th in college basketball fan engagement.

Have they not seen some of Jamie Dixon’s hilarious commercials?

