NASCAR at Texas live updates: Rain continues Wednesday, threatening race

NASCAR enters its third straight day of weather-related postponements at Texas Motor Speedway. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 will attempt to resume at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday (NBCSN).

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the afternoon in Fort Worth, so another delayed start or postponed event could be in the cards.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas ... should the race happen today.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

1:20 p.m.: Air Titans on a wet track, but teams getting ready

A live camera of the speedway shows overcast skies, but not as much rain or mist as the days prior, and there could be an opening to race. Air Titans have been called out to dry the track approaching a 3 p.m. start. Wood Brothers Racing posts an update saying that the last of the rain is passing through and the team is “getting things ready” with a photo inside the No. 21 team’s garage, which also shows the damp conditions outside.

12:20 p.m.: Kyle Larson to Hendrick Motorsports

No, it’s not related to this race but it’s big news. Kyle Larson has been signed by Hendrick Motorsports and will join the team in 2021 to drive the No. 5 car. There won’t be a No. 88 car in the Cup field next season (Alex Bowman is moving to the 48).

“Kyle is unquestionably one of the most talented race car drivers in the world,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “He has championship-level ability and will be a significant addition to our on-track program. More importantly, I have full confidence that he understands our expectations and will be a tremendous ambassador for our team, our partners and NASCAR.”

Also, it’s still wet in Texas.

11:15 a.m.: More rain in Texas

Rain was reported near the track around 9 a.m. EST and the forecast looks bleak through Wednesday morning, with a 76 percent chance of rain expected through 1 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. There could be a window this afternoon, with the rain lightening to a 30 to 40 percent chance after 3 p.m., but it would still take a few hours to dry the track once rain stops.

UPDATE: Here is a quick video looking out my hotel window across from @TXMotorSpeedway. Current conditions: It’s raining!

But it is supposed to clear up this afternoon so we can go #NASCAR racing around 2pm CST. pic.twitter.com/AIMEwtKx9W — Jerry Jordan (@JerryJordan_KTT) October 28, 2020

What happens if the NASCAR race at Texas is postponed again?

If NASCAR is able to run its race at Texas today, then Martinsville will go on as planned Sunday and the championship race at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

If the race gets rained out again, that’s where things get more complicated.

“As of now, if we are able to get the race in on Wednesday, NASCAR plans to leave the advertised Martinsville schedule in place,” a memo sent from NASCAR Tuesday said. “Any additional postponements will require an adjustment to the Martinsville schedule, and we will notify you of those changes as they happen.”

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas) Kevin Harvick +41 Denny Hamlin +20 Brad Keselowski +8 Chase Elliott -8 Alex Bowman -27 Martin Truex Jr. -51 Kurt Busch -73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (WEDNESDAY)

Order Driver Car No. 1 Clint Bowyer 14 2 Jimmie Johnson 48 3 Erik Jones 20 4 Joey Logano* 22 5 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 6 Chase Elliott* 9 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Austin Dillon 3 9 Brad Keselowski* 2 10 Kyle Busch 18 11 Tyler Reddick 8 12 William Byron 24 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Kurt Busch* 1 15 Denny Hamlin* 11 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Alex Bowman* 88 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Bubba Wallace 43 22 Michael McDowell 34 23 Ryan Newman 6 24 Cole Custer 41 25 Corey LaJoie 32 26 Ryan Preece 37 27 Aric Almirola 10 28 Ty Dillon 13 29 Joey Gase 51 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Timmy Hill 66 32 Daniel Suárez 96 33 Chad Finchum 49 34 Brennan Poole 15 35 Reed Sorenson (one lap down) 77 36 Kevin Harvick* (one lap down) 4 37 Josh Bilicki (two laps down) 7 38 Chris Buescher (-10) 17 39 Quin Houff (-11) 00 40 JJ Yeley (out) 27

*Playoff driver