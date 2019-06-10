PHOTOS: Action-packed weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

Josef Newgarden does a burnout after winning the IndyCar race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larry Papke
AP
Scott Dixon gets fuel and tires during the IndyCar race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.
Brandon Wade
AP
Drivers jockey for position at the start of the IndyCar race on Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Larry Papke
AP
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the IndyCar race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larry Papke
AP
Scott Dixon (9) works to pass Josef Newgarden (2) shortly before Dixon wrecked out with Colton Herta(88) (not pictured)DXC Technology 600 IndyCar series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX on June 8, 2019
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram
Takuma Sato (30) overshoots his pit area on his first pit stop during the DXC Technology 600 IndyCar series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX on June 8, 2019 The incident cost him his lead after he had led from the start.
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram
Josef Newgarden (2) holds off Alexander Rossi (27) as he tries to pass late in the DXC Technology 600 IndyCar series race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram
Josef Newgarden celebrates his win the IndyCar Series race late Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Newgarden captured his first victory in Texas and is the first three-time winner in the series this year. For coverage, go to star-telegram.com.sports.
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram
Ross Hailey
Special to the Star-Telegram