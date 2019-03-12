Texas Motor Speedway

Watch Navy veteran and DFW native get huge surprise regarding racing career at TMS

By Drew Davison

March 12, 2019 10:41 AM

Jesse Iwuji, a Carrollton native who went to Hebron High School, will make his debut at TMS in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. Iwuji received a surprise announcement about the news from his sponsor, FUELTRAX, last week that has been shared on social media.
Jesse Iwuji, a Carrollton native who went to Hebron High School, will make his debut at TMS in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. Iwuji received a surprise announcement about the news from his sponsor, FUELTRAX, last week that has been shared on social media. Jesse Iwuji's Twitter
Jesse Iwuji, a Carrollton native who went to Hebron High School, will make his debut at TMS in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. Iwuji received a surprise announcement about the news from his sponsor, FUELTRAX, last week that has been shared on social media. Jesse Iwuji's Twitter

Texas Motor Speedway will have a fan favorite for its truck race later this month.

Jesse Iwuji, a Carrollton native who went to Hebron High School, will make his debut at TMS in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. Iwuji received a surprise announcement about the news from his sponsor, FUELTRAX, last week that has been shared on social media.

Iwuji has made three career truck starts, two last year and one this year. He has an average finish of 26th.

Iwuji is an officer in the US Navy, and was a defensive back on the football team when he attended the Naval Academy.

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage spoke about several new attractions at the track during TMS' media day on Feb. 27, 2019.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-christian-university

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  