Watch Navy veteran and DFW native get huge surprise regarding racing career at TMS

Texas Motor Speedway will have a fan favorite for its truck race later this month.

Jesse Iwuji, a Carrollton native who went to Hebron High School, will make his debut at TMS in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. Iwuji received a surprise announcement about the news from his sponsor, FUELTRAX, last week that has been shared on social media.

I’ve always had a dream of coming back to my home state to race and now I finally have the opportunity; thank you so much @FUELTRAX for making a dream come true #Fueltrax #SetTheStandard @TXMotorSpeedway #march29th #NASCAR #trucks pic.twitter.com/QEZIUvfVUy — Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) March 7, 2019

Iwuji has made three career truck starts, two last year and one this year. He has an average finish of 26th.

Iwuji is an officer in the US Navy, and was a defensive back on the football team when he attended the Naval Academy.