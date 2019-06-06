Indy cars take over downtown Fort Worth in pit stop challenge

Indy cars take over downtown Fort Worth for pit stop challenge Indy cars from Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing teams took over downtown Fort Worth for a pit stop challenge. The chief mechanic of NTT Date No. 10 car talked about training for the teams and stress management. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Indy cars from Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing teams took over downtown Fort Worth for a pit stop challenge. The chief mechanic of NTT Date No. 10 car talked about training for the teams and stress management.

The engines raved up, screaming and echoing off the downtown buildings as two Indy cars waited for the countdown.

Close by, two teams readied the wheel guns in their hands before they lunged into action in the Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge on Thursday in downtown Fort Worth.





The event demonstrated the highly honed skills of the drivers and crew to replace the wheels and get the car back on the track. Drivers from Team Penske raced each other, followed by teams from Chip Ganassi Racing. The final race matched the winners of the previous runs.

The cars can reach more than 220 mph and will be the same ones the drivers will race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600.

The Truck Series will hold its race at TMS at 8 p.m. Friday.

For weekend race tickets, go to www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call 817-215-8500.