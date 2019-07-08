Watch World Cup fans start derogatory Donald Trump chant during Fox News live shot

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament.

Nothing like a World Cup title to bring people together.

Or the opposite.

A group of patrons at a bar in Lyon, France started a derogatory chant aimed at President Donald Trump during a live shot for Fox News after the U.S. Women’s national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 for the World Cup title on Sunday.

The video posted by Sara Pearl early Sunday afternoon already has 6.3 million views on Twitter.

Warning: The video below includes offensive language:

Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019