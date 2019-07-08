Soccer
Watch World Cup fans start derogatory Donald Trump chant during Fox News live shot
Nothing like a World Cup title to bring people together.
Or the opposite.
A group of patrons at a bar in Lyon, France started a derogatory chant aimed at President Donald Trump during a live shot for Fox News after the U.S. Women’s national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 for the World Cup title on Sunday.
The video posted by Sara Pearl early Sunday afternoon already has 6.3 million views on Twitter.
Warning: The video below includes offensive language:
