Watch World Cup fans start derogatory Donald Trump chant during Fox News live shot

Nothing like a World Cup title to bring people together.

Or the opposite.

A group of patrons at a bar in Lyon, France started a derogatory chant aimed at President Donald Trump during a live shot for Fox News after the U.S. Women’s national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 for the World Cup title on Sunday.

The video posted by Sara Pearl early Sunday afternoon already has 6.3 million views on Twitter.

Warning: The video below includes offensive language:

