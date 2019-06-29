This is what Sweden did to Germany that no other Women’s World Cup team could do before

World Cup field narrows as knockout stages get underway Here are the teams who have advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams who have advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Germany had two streaks end at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Rennes, France on Saturday.

Germany had not conceded a goal prior to the quarterfinal match with Sweden, a team the Germans had not lost to in a major tournament since 1995.

Both of those streaks ended when Sweden won 2-1 and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against the Netherlands.

Oh, and the two teams were also playing for the final 2020 Summer Olympic berth for European teams. That’s because the top three finishers at the Women’s World Cup among UEFA teams qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

England earned one of the three qualification spots for next summer’s Olympics on Thursday over Norway. England athletes compete at the Olympics as part of Great Britain. The Netherlands booked that Olympic spot over Italy in Saturday’s early match.

Sweden got there by overcoming a 1-0 deficit.

Stina Blackstenius had the match winner early into the second half.