Soccer star on a White House visit if the U.S. wins Cup: ‘I’m not [expletive] going.’

After President Trump addressed United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s protesting of the national anthem, where she once knelt in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s movement, an interview with the U.S. Women’s National Team winger has gone viral on social media.

Speaking with soccer magazine Eight by Eight at an apparent photo shoot, Rapinoe was asked about going to the White House if the U.S. won the Women’s World Cup.

“I’m not going to the [expletive] White House,” Rapinoe told the magazine, which published a video to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Rapinoe scored two goals in a 2-1 victory over Spain on Monday. Both came from the penalty spot as the United States advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals against 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup host France. That game is scheduled for the Parc des Princes in Paris at 3 p.m.

Rapinoe knelt for the national anthem in 2016, and the U.S. Soccer Federation made a rule that all players representing the national team must stand for the anthem. Rapinoe responded by not singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” That’s carried into the Women’s World Cup in France.

The Hill asked President Donald Trump about if her actions were appropriate earlier this week.

“I don’t think so,” Trump told The Hill.

Trump, however, praised the USWNT.

“I love watching women’s soccer,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “They’re really talented.”

In May, Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports “I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart. I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Rapinoe, who came out as gay in 2012 and is married to WNBA star Sue Bird, previously called Trump, “sexist, “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person,” according to Yahoo Sports.