President Donald Trump responds to U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe’s anthem protest

During the course of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe has stood with her teammates for the national anthem, but has not sung the lyrics to the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Rapinoe once knelt for the anthem in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest, and has continued her silent protest at the WWC in France, according to multiple reports.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports in May. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

President Donald Trump has now commented on whether her actions are appropriate.

“I don’t think so,” President Trump told The Hill.

While disagreeing with Rapinoe’s actions, Trump praised the USWNT.

“I love watching women’s soccer,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “They’re really talented.”

Rapinoe, who came out as gay in 2012, knelt for the anthem in 2016, before the United States Soccer Federation passed a new rule requiring team members to stand for the anthem.

According to Yahoo Sports, Rapinoe calls Trump, “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person.”

Rapinoe scored both of the U.S. goals via penalties in Monday’s 2-1 victory against Spain in the Round of 16.

The U.S. plays tournament host France at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday. Rapinoe said after beating Spain that she hopes Friday’s game with France is a “total s--- show circus.”