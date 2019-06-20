FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Sweden live updates from the group stage

Crystal Dunn: ‘It’s going to come down to whoever wants it more’ Crystal Dunn said her time playing with Chelsea helped her get acclimated to European style soccer, and said winning the World Cup will come down to which team wants it the most. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crystal Dunn said her time playing with Chelsea helped her get acclimated to European style soccer, and said winning the World Cup will come down to which team wants it the most.

The United States wraps up Group F play at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup against Sweden at 3 p.m. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States continues the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title.

21st minute

Sweden drives forward and has its first real chance at scoring the equalizer. Alyssa Naeher makes the save for Team USA and the Americans retain a 1-0 lead.

15th minute

A U.S. turnover in the back paves the way for Sweden’s first shot on goal. It’s hit right at Team USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who saves it. Still 1-0 for the United States.

12th minute

The United States is dominating the action so far. Sweden hasn’t really threatened in the attacking third, while Team USA has been quicker to most of the 50/50 balls. Team USA already has three corners and Crystal Dunn blasted a shot over the cross bar on the most recent set piece.

3rd minute

GOAL! Team USA scores off a corner to strike first against Sweden. Lindsey Horan gets to it off Megan Rapinoe’s low corner that trickled across the goal mouth for an easy tap-in. The United States leads Sweden, 1-0.

Kickoff

The United States is going with its starting lineup that thrashed Thailand with a World Cup-record 13-0 scoreline, though there is one change. Julie Ertz, who scored a goal against Chile, is out with a hip contusion, according to multiple reports. Sweden, meanwhile, made seven changes to its lineup.

Winning the group means a perceived tougher draw to the final with three of the top six-ranked teams in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking — England, France and Australia — already placed on that half of the knockout bracket. A runner-up finish in the group gives an easier path.

Team USA just needs a draw to win the group after entering with a plus-16 goal differential, the largest in the tournament.

Pregame

The United States Women’s National Team faces its first test of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The previous two opponents, Thailand and Chile, were outmatched and outclassed. The U.S. scored a World Cup-record 13 goals against Thailand, before changing seven players from the starting lineup in routing Chile 3-0. That game with Chile could have seen a more lopsided scoreline if not for Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Sweden also ran through the other Group F opponents with ease. Due to the goal difference heading into Thursday’s match, Sweden must beat Team USA to win the group and face Spain in the Round of 16 on Monday. A draw means the U.S. tops the group and Sweden plays Canada in Paris on Monday.

The two rivals have played 38 times since 1987 and five times since 2013. In the last five meetings, Team USA has only one win. Among those last five matchups was a Sweden victory in the 2016 Olympics, which came in the quarterfinals. That served as the earliest exit at a major tournament for the USWNT.



