A Miami bar offered free shots every time Team USA scored. They didn’t expect 13 goals

American Social in Miami probably didn’t exactly plan for Tuesday.

The bar, located in Brickell, has a litany of promotions for the 2019 Women’s World Cup as the bar hosting The American Outlaws supporters group. The most notable is certainly free shots for every United States goal. On Tuesday, there were 13.

The 13-goal performance was unprecedented.

Superstar striker Alex Morgan tied a Women’s World Cup record with five goals. The United States secured the biggest blowout in World Cup history with its 13-0 win, which meant American Social had to keep serving up shots for those who ducked out of work a little bit early to watch the United States begin its World Cup title defense.

At one point in the second half, the United States unleashed a flurry of four goals in six minutes. No word on whether American Social ran out of alcohol in the second half when the United States unleashed 10 goals upon Thailand to run up the score — and its goal differential.

If you missed your chance at getting drunk courtesy of the United States, there are a couple more chances.

American Social is hosting watch parties for the United States’ upcoming games, including its next game against Chile on Sunday, then again against Sweden on June 20.