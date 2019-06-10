PHOTOS: 60,000 soccer fans pack AT&T Stadium for Mexico’s win over Ecuador

More than 60,000 fans filled AT&T Stadium on Sunday night to watch the international soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador. Mexico won 3-2.
Mexico defender Jorge Sanchez (26) and Ecuador midfielder Romario Ibarra (5) pursue the ball during Sunday’s international soccer match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Mexico won 3-2.
Ecuador midfielder Jefferson Intriago (15) and Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado (18) battle for the ball during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico led 1-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Fans filled AT&T stadium for a MLS game, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico led 1-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ecuador defender Arturo Mina (2) goes up for a header in front of Mexico midfielder Orbelin Pineda (7 during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico led 1-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) goes down fighting Ecuador defender Beder Caicedo (19) fro the ball during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico defeated Ecuador 3-2 in 94 minutes of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mexico midfielder Luis Montes (10) puts Mexico’s second goal on the board with a free kick during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico defeated Ecuador 3-2 in 94 minutes of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mexico midfielder Jesus Gallardo (23) handles the ball along the sidelines during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico defeated Ecuador 3-2 in 94 minutes of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Ecuador midfielder Antonio Valencia (16) grabs Mexico midfielder Jesus Gallardo (23) as he falls to the pitch during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico defeated Ecuador 3-2 in 94 minutes of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mexico defender Luis Rodriguez (21) and Ecuador midfielder Ayrton Preciado (11) battle for the ball along the boards during a MLS game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 09, 2019. Mexico led 1-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo (3) and Ecuador forward Enner Valencia (13) go up for the ball during Sunday night’s international soccer match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) puts in the first goal of the game past Ecuador goalkeeper Maximo Banguera (1) at the 28:35 minute mark during Sunday’s international match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Mexico soccer fans cheer on their team during Sunday’s international match against Ecuador at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of fans traveled from across Texas and Mexico to watch the Mexican National Team beat Ecuador 3-2 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Many fans were carrying the Mexican flag, including some with a soccer ball on the logo.
Nearly 60,000 fans were on hand to watch the Mexican National Team beat Ecuador 3-2 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
Jesus Rios, 12, and sister Giselle Rios, 20, traveled 24 hours from Zacatecas, Mexico, to watch the Mexican National Team beat Ecuador 3-2 Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
