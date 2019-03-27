Just as baseball says goodbye, soccer says hello to Globe Life Park

In it’s 25-year history, there’s never been a professional soccer match at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
That’s going to change.
The International Champions Cup announced it will hold 18 matches with 12 of the best clubs in the world around the the U.S. this summer, including Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atletico de Madrid on July 23 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
The seventh edition of the tournament includes Real Madrid playing Atletico de Madrid on July 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It’s the first time the two teams have played outside of Europe.
“We couldn’t be more excited about today’s announcement, unveiling a tournament schedule on par with any on the world stage in a setting that is truly unique,” Relevant Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman said in a release. “This year’s launch event is as much for the die-hard soccer fans as it is for those who celebrate the rich history and culture surrounding game.”
An exclusive presale will begin April 2 with general ticket sales beginning April 9. All venue-specific and other ticket information is located on the ICC website.
Tournament matches in the U.S. are scheduled between July 16 and August 10.
Each team will play three matches, and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the championship and receive the first trophy of the season. Each win in regulation will result in three points and a tie will go straight to a shootout; the winning team in a shootout will receive two points and the losing team will receive one.
Along with Arlington and New Jersey, matches will be played in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Charlotte, Santa Clara, Houston, Kansas City and Boston.
