Who will the Mexican National Team face at AT&T Stadium on June 9?

The Dallas Cowboys, FC Dallas, Dallas Sports Commission and Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) announced on Wednesday that Ecuador will be Mexico’s rival for the previously-announced Mexican National Team U.S. Tour match on June 9 at AT&T Stadium.

The match marks the first of a four-year agreement between the national team and its local partners to play at AT&T Stadium each year through 2022. The tour stop in will include a community-wide celebration in downtown Dallas, appearances by Mexican soccer legends, sponsor events and the AT&T Futbol Fiesta on game day.

Tickets for all Mexican National Team tour matches are now on sale via MexTour.org. Tickets for the Ecuador game are also on sale via SeatGeek.com. The game, presented by Allstate, will serve as Mexico’s last preparation match before participating in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup. Ecuador will be gearing up for CONMEBOL’S Copa America. Both teams are expected to bring their top rosters during the June FIFA dates.

Mexico is 15-3-5 all-time vs. Ecuador. The two teams last met at Copa America 2015 in Chile with Ecuador winning 2-1.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Since opening in 2009, AT&T Stadium has become a second home for the Mexican National Team. El Tricolor have played seven games there while posting a 5-1-1 mark. The squad last played in Arlington against Croatia as part of its 2018 U.S. Tour.

The Tour will visit various cities across the United States in 2019, and will be broadcast nationally on the Univision family of networks and Fútbol de Primera Radio Network.

2019 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour





Date/Time (ET), Opponent, Venue, City, Tickets, TV/Radio

March 22 at 7 p.m.: Chile, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, MexTour.org, TV: Unimas/UDN, Radio: Futbol de Primera

March 26 at 7 p.m.: Paraguay, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, MexTour.org, TV: Unimas/UDN, Radio: Futbol de Primera

June 5 at 8:30 p.m.: Venezuela, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, MexTour.org, TV: Unimas/UDN, Radio: Futbol de Primera

June 9 at 6 p.m.: Ecuador, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, MexTour.org, TV: Unimas/UDN, Radio: Futbol de Primera