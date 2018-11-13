Soccer referee forgets coin for pregame toss, makes players play rock-paper-scissors

Did you know the Popsicle was an accidental invention? Ditto for the Slinky, chocolate chip cookies and Play-Doh.
That’s according to Business Insider, and the reason for the history lesson is we may have found an alternative to the usual pregame coin toss in soccer and football:
Rock-paper-scissors.
This actually happened at a women’s soccer game last month in England, according to the Daily Mail, which reported that David McNamara forgot to bring a coin to the pregame toss.
Because the game was being televised, McNamara apparently decided he didn’t have time to get the coin, so he had the players decide who would have the option of kicking off by playing rock-paper-scissors.
McNamara has been suspended by the Football Association, soccer’s governing body in England, for three weeks beginning later this month, the Daily Mail story said.
“The referee forgot his coin and in that moment, in a TV game, he was really pushed for time, it was a moment of madness,” Joanna Stimpson, the women’s referee manager for the FA, told the Daily Mail.
“He obviously thought it was the right thing to do, he probably walked away, or the second afterwards, thought it wasn’t the right thing to do. It’s not defendable. He should have been more prepared, he should have had a coin but he didn’t. It was disappointing, it’s not appropriate, it’s very unprofessional.”
In all seriousness, wouldn’t it be fun to watch the captains play rock-paper-scissors before the start of the game? That would be worth televising, and I know Vegas would lay odds on which option Patrick Mahomes chose before a game.
You can read more of the Daily Mail story here.
Comments