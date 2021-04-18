So many Star of the Game options in Texas Rangers’ walk-off win over Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers Nate Lowe, left, high fives manager Chris Woodward after his 10th inning walk-off single gave the Rangers a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Globe Life Field. AP

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson, from their 1-0 win in 10 innings Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers snapped a five-game home losing streak and prevented an Orioles sweep with a walk-off win in extra innings at Globe Life Field.

Despite the low-scoring game, the Rangers had more than a few Star of the Game options as pitching, defense and clutch hitting came into play during the win. In fact, two scoreless innings of relief wasn’t good enough to make a reliever a choice.

Vote for one of these for candidates:

Kyle Gibson: The Rangers’ ace came up huge when his team needed it most. He held the Orioles scoreless on four hits over eight innings, the longest outing by a starter at Globe Life Field to date.

Nate Lowe: The slugger came up clutch with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th with a sharp single through the left side of the infield to score Eli White with the winning run.

Willie Calhoun: A day after returning from the injury list, Calhoun was getting a day off until he pinch-hit for Leody Taveras in the eighth. He singled but failed to score. In the 10th, he made a diving catch to his left to prevent the go-ahead run for the first out.

Adolis Garcia: The rookie was 0-for-4 at the plate but his throw home on the 10th prevented the Orioles’ go-ahead run. His throw easily beat Maikel Franco to catch Jose Trevino, who held onto the ball while applying the tag.

Who was the Texas Rangers Star of the Game in their walk-off win Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles? Kyle Gibson Nate Lowe Willie Calhoun Adolis Garcia Created with