Texas Rangers
So many Star of the Game options in Texas Rangers’ walk-off win over Baltimore Orioles
Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram reporter Stefan Stevenson, from their 1-0 win in 10 innings Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rangers snapped a five-game home losing streak and prevented an Orioles sweep with a walk-off win in extra innings at Globe Life Field.
Despite the low-scoring game, the Rangers had more than a few Star of the Game options as pitching, defense and clutch hitting came into play during the win. In fact, two scoreless innings of relief wasn’t good enough to make a reliever a choice.
Vote for one of these for candidates:
Kyle Gibson: The Rangers’ ace came up huge when his team needed it most. He held the Orioles scoreless on four hits over eight innings, the longest outing by a starter at Globe Life Field to date.
Nate Lowe: The slugger came up clutch with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th with a sharp single through the left side of the infield to score Eli White with the winning run.
Willie Calhoun: A day after returning from the injury list, Calhoun was getting a day off until he pinch-hit for Leody Taveras in the eighth. He singled but failed to score. In the 10th, he made a diving catch to his left to prevent the go-ahead run for the first out.
Adolis Garcia: The rookie was 0-for-4 at the plate but his throw home on the 10th prevented the Orioles’ go-ahead run. His throw easily beat Maikel Franco to catch Jose Trevino, who held onto the ball while applying the tag.
