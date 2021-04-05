Vote for the Texas Rangers player of the game from their home-opening loss to Toronto

Here are the candidates or Texas Rangers star of the game, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 6-2 loss Monday in their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays

Vote for your choice in the poll below.

Nate Lowe: The first baseman drove in one run, after games of four, two and three RBIs, to set the franchise record for the most RBIs in the first four games of the season with an RBI single in the fourth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: The shortstop became the first Rangers base runner of the game in the fourth after a leadoff single against Steven Matz. He had another single in the eighth. After going through an 0-for-8 stretch, IKF has five hits in his past two games.

Jose Trevino: Defense and offensive from the Rangers’ Opening Day catcher. Trevino, a native Texan threw out Jonathan Davis trying to steal third base and hit a rocket for single in the seventh. Trevino has a hit in all three of his starts this season.

Brett de Geus: The rookie’s third career appearance was his best. He got the Rangers out of trouble in the seventh by inducing a double play, then threw to more scoreless frames.

