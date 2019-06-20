PHOTOS: Woodward, Mazara visit with construction workers at Globe Life Field

An updated artist rendering of Globe Life Field and the on-field suites. The $1.2 billion stadium is expected to be ready by March 1.
HKS
HKS
Texas Rangers Rob Matwick updates the media on construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Field level from home plate shown during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara autographs a t-shirt for construction worker Gerson Alvarado during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez, outfielders Willie Calhoun and Nomar Mazara and pitcher Jose Leclerc visit with construction workers during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Some of the more than 1400 construction workers enjoyed a barbecue lunch during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Completing three million work hours on Globe Life Field construction workers were treated to barbecue during construction updates in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Construction workers filled their plates at lunch during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara and manager Chris Woodward look over construction with Manhattan VP of Operations Jim Cuddihee during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward asks Manhattan VP of Operations Jim Cuddihee about a construction feature during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and Manhattan VP of Operations Jim Cuddihee have their picture taken at home plate during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields and pitcher Jose Leclerc view the field during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Home plate shown during updates to construction of Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Workers lined up for lunch in a parking lot by the new Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Workers were treated to a barbecue lunch for three million hours worked on the new ballpark. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Field level from home plate shown during updates to construction of Globe Life Field in Arlington on Wednesday. The $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium is about 65 percent complete.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and Manhattan VP of Operations Jim Cuddihee take a look at home plate at Globe Life Field during Wednesday’s construction update. The $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium is about 65 percent complete.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Globe Life Field is 65 percent completed, according to the Texas Rangers. And update on the $1.2 billion stadium was given on Wednesday as manager Chris Woodward and several players toured the site.
sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Stefan Stevenson
Updated artist renderings show that on-field suites will put fans extremely close to the action at Globe Life Field. The $1.2 billion stadium is expected to be ready by March 1.
HKS
HKS
An updated artist rendering of Globe Life Field shows the Texas Rangers weight room. The $1.2 billion stadium is expected to be ready by March 1.
HKS
HKS