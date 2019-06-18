PHOTOS: Rangers blow by Indians, 7-2, behind big nights from Santana, Andrus, Lynn

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) fields a ground ball by Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) walks back up the mound after giving up a home run to Cleveland Indians Oscar Mercado the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians athletic trainer James Quinlan checks out pitcher Mike Clevinger in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 goes to the ground after a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 walks back tot he dugout the end of the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman slides to first to get Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor out in the first inning Monday.
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor #12 smiles at the dugout after a solo home run in the against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) makes the throw to first after forcing out Cleveland Indians Jose Bauers to complete the double play to end the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) works the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) gestures after ending the first half of the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) works the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Jeff Mathis (2) hits an RBI single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers center fielder Danny Santana (38) scores on a wild pitch by Cleveland Indians pitcher Tyler Olson in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Delino DeShields (3) gestures to Elvis Andrus after he scored on a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus (1) hits a two-run double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) drops his bat after an RBI double that scored Ronald Guzman in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) works the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, June 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
