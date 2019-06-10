PHOTOS: Relive the retirement of Adrian Beltre’s No. 29 Texas Rangers jersey

Adrian Beltre acknowledges the fans after receiving a replica of his retirement banner before a Rangers game Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
The Texas Rangers retired Adrian Beltre’s No. 29 jersey during a special ceremony before Saturday night’s game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Texas Rangers pitcher Adrian Sampson (52) gets a Powerade shower from short stop Elvis Andrus (1) after pitching a complete winning game against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, June 08, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Athletics 3-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Adrian Beltre addresses fans at his jersey retirement ceremony Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Adrian Beltre’s family sits in front of a huge card signed by fans and well wishers during the retirement of his jersey number Saturday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Texas Rangers pitcher Adrian Sampson (52) is congratulated by catcher Jeff Mathis (2) after he pitched a complete winning game during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, June 08, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Athletics 3-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) is congratulated by manager Chris Woodward (8) and bench coach Don Wakamatsu (22) after scoring the go ahead in the bottom of the fifth during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, June 08, 2019. Rangers lead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Young Texas Rangers fans wearing Adrian Beltre jerseys watch the Rangers warm up before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Beltre’s No. 29 jersey was retired in a ceremony before the second game of the doubleheader.
The Texas Rangers retired Adrian Beltre’s No. 29 jersey during a pregame ceremony before Saturday’s game at Globe Life Park.
