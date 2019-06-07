PHOTOS: Rangers now 4 games above .500 after victory over Baltimore

Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (24) watches his solo home run fly into the left field seats in the second inning. The Baltimore Orioles played the Texas Rangers Thursday, June 6, at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
A grounds crewman repairs the mound while Jesse Chavez waits to pitch after a rain delay.
Miguel Castro throws in relief for the Orioles.
Delino DeShields steals second when Baltimore shortstop Richie Martin can't hold onto the throw.
Chris Martin made an appearance for the Rangers late in the game.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin (1) takes off for first after a passed ball on a called third strike, but Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis made the throw to first to end the game.
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) makes the play on Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin (1) for the final out.
Rangers closer Shawn Kelley (27) put the game away after some tense moments in the ninth inning.
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) was all smiles after his first inning home run.
Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (24) is congratulated by manager Chris Woodward (left) and Elvis Andrus after his second inning solo home run.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) makes a play on a fly ball by Baltimore Orioles Stevie Wilkerson (12) for the first out in the first inning.
The game started under sunshine but rain moved in during the fourth inning.
World War II veteran Robert Blatnik threw out the ceremonial first pitch on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy.
