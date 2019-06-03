PHOTOS: Rangers lose star player to injury, but take care of Royals

Texas Rangers center fielder Danny Santana (38) is congratulated by first base coach Hector Ortiz (4) after reaching second during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) grabs a bunt but the throw to first base was late during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals right fielder Terrance Gore (0) crashes into Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) and is safe at first during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (14) watches a low pitch go by during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) watches action in the third inning during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) goes to the mound to settle pitcher Brad Keller (56) during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers left fielder Hunter Pence (24) is welcomed to the dugout by manager Chris Woodward (8) and right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) after scoring the first run of the game during the second inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) is doused with Powerade by short stop Elvis Andrus (1) while second baseman Rougned Odor (12) waits with the second batch after a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller works during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez (53) closed out the top of the ninth inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) reacts after getting caught looking during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Shelby Miller (19) came in the game on the bottom third of the eighth inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Jeffrey Springs (54) pitched 2/3 of the eighth inning during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) gets a hit during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) joins in as second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) argues pitch calls with home plate umpire Todd Tichenor during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) argues pitch calls with home plate umpire Todd Tichenor during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) gets Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) on the bottom of a double play during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) completes the top of a double play getting Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert (19) during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Adrian Sampson (52) works during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June, 02, 2019. The Rangers defeated the Royals 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth