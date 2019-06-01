PHOTOS: Gallo grand slam helps Rangers past Kansas City

Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo was the hero of Friday’s game, making several catches and hitting a grand slam to put the Rangers ahead for good in a 6-2 victory.
David Kent
Nia Franklin, Miss America 2019, waves to the crowed before the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park Friday, May 31. Franklin sang the national anthem before the game.
David Kent
Elvis Andrus fouls off a pitch during the second inning of a 6-2 victory over the Royals on Friday night.
David Kent
Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado works in the first inning. Jurado’s parents saw him pitch in the majors for the first time tonight. They came from Panama to watch the game. The Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park Friday, May 31.
David Kent
Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) bounces off the wall chasing a fly ball hit by the Royals’ Whit Merrifield in the third inning. Merrifield reached third on the play. The Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park Friday, May 31.
David Kent
Hunter Pence, Nomar Mazara, Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo walk off together after Gallo’s grand slam in the sixth inning. The Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park Friday, May 31.
David Kent
Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) trots home after a bases-loaded walk by Nomar Mazara in the sixth inning. The Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park Friday, May 31.
David Kent
David Kent
