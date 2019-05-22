PHOTOS: Rangers get to .500 with win over Mariners

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was 2 for 3 with a double and a two-run home run in a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.
Texas Rangers Jeff Mathis (2) greets Joey Gallo (13) who scored on a single by Ronald Guzman in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) runs to first on an RBI double in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington.
Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo (13) slides into second against Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo is second in the American League with six assists. He has three in left field and three in center.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Tim Beckham (1) catches a fly ball by Texas Rangers Hunter Pence in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis (2) celebrates with pitcher Shawn Kelley after the 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Seattle Mariners Omar Narvaez reacts after scoring on a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) looks for the signs as he works the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (27) works the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) steals second ahead of the throw to Seattle Mariners second baseman Shed Long (39) in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning of the Rangers’ 5-3 win Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Gallo has excelled at center field since moving there to replace the injured Delino DeShields.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn (35) reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford In the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Seattle Mariners Tim Beckham (1) strikes out for the third time against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Edwin Encarnacion fist bumps Jay Bruce whose sacrifice fly allowed him to score in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun, left, tries to beat the throw to Seattle Mariners first baseman Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth inning on Tuesday.
Texas Rangers Hunter Pence (24) scores on a double by Nomar Mazara in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun, left, tries to beat the throw to Seattle Mariners first baseman Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth inning on Tuesday.
