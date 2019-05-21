PHOTOS: Texas Rangers hold on for victory over Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) and Rougned Odor (12) greet Asdrubal Cabrera (14) who homered in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers third Asdrubal Cabrera (14) hits his second home run of the night against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor works the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Ronald Guzman (11) high fives Asdrubal Cabrera (14) after Cabrera’s solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) fist bumps Rougned Odor (12) who homered against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) gestures after crossing the plate after a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) watches his 2-run home run shot against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) greets Shin-Soo Choo (17) who scores against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Danny Santana (38) runs to first on an RBI single that scores Shin-Soo Choo in the first inning of a baseball game agaisnt the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his home run with Ronald Guman In the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) delivers a pitch against the Settle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) runs the bases after a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) celebrates his home run with Ronald Guman In the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) hits a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers pitcher Shelby Miller works the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers Asdrubal Cabrera (14) gets high fives in the dugout after a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) delivers a pitch against the Settle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)
