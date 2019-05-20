PHOTOS: Rangers walk it off against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) gets tossed by home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak for arguing calls during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly (33) throws during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) pitches in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) is congratulated by third base coach Tony Beasley (37) as he rounds third after his single home run in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) congratulates Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) after Choo’s single home run in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park Sunday.
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) slides in under the tag of Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) congratulates center fielder Harrison Bader (48) after Bader scored the first run of the game in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) gets St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Yairo Munoz (34) at first during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) came in in the top of the fifth during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) knocks over Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis (2) at home plate after the throw in from Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) bounced off Bader’s back during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (14) playfully pushes St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) off the bag during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers first baseman Danny Santana (38) tags the base to get St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong (16) during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis (2) and right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) celebrate during a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers fans filled the stands for their win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
Texas Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez (53) relieved in the top of the seventh inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) celebrates his double in the first inning of a MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Sunday, May, 19, 2019. The Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in ten innings. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Bob Booth
This swing by Willie Calhoun produced the game-tying run Sunday in the 10th inning and put a cherry on top of a big week for him.
Richard W. Rodriguez
AP