How much did Rangers attendance drop in 2018? You might be surprised.

The Texas Rangers had a forgettable season in 2018.

They fell out of contention early on as general manager Jon Daniels said the team would focus on “development” rather than wins and losses in May. They traded away fan favorites such as Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman. They fired manager Jeff Banister with 10 games left to go.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre, the undisputed leader of the Texas Rangers, says that the decision to fire Jeff Banister was up to the front office.

In other words, they weren’t exactly “must-see” this season even if it is Adrian Beltre’s final season.

A drop in attendance may not be too surprising, but the Rangers saw attendance numbers plummet by hundreds of thousands in 2018. The team drew a total of 2,107,107 fans this season, announced during the home finale on Sunday, down more than 400,000 from 2,507,760 last season.

That averages to 26,014 fans a home game.

The Rangers’ attendance peaked coming off consecutive World Series runs in 2012. They drew 3,460,280 fans in 2012 and topped the three-million mark again in 2013. But they haven’t reached that mark again.

The 2018 attendance number is the fewest since 2008 when the team didn’t top the two-million mark (1,945,857).