Rangers let Mike Fiers off the hook early

All-time great Dennis Martinez was in Arlington on Saturday to honor Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon for breaking his record for the most wins for a native of Latin America. Colon passed Martinez on August 7 with his 246th career victory.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
The Texas Rangers held an on-field pregame ceremony to honor Vladimir Guerrero prior to Saturday's game against the Orioles. Guerrero is the 7th player who wore a Rangers uniform to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
